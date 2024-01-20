Rasmus Asplund Returns to Charlotte

The Checkers have received Rasmus Asplund from Florida, just in time for their weekend series against Toronto.

The 26-year-old forward currently ranks fourth on the Checkers with 19 points (4g, 15a) in 33 games. Asplund served as an extra during his most recent stint with the Panthers, and has yet to debut for Florida this season.

The Checkers are hosting the Marlies for a pair of matinee tilts this weekend to wrap up their extended home stand. While they'll have Asplund back in the fold for the series, they will be without Justin Sourdif, who will be serving a two-game suspension.

