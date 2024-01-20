Polin Reassigned by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jason Polin has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Polin has notched one assist in 13 games with the Eagles this season and has netted one goal in seven NHL contests with the Avalanche.

Polin is in his first professional season after completing a senior year at Western Michigan University where he recorded 47 points (30g/17a) in 39 outings while serving as team captain. The Holt, Michigan native led all NCAA skaters with 30 goals, setting a National Collegiate Hockey Conference record. He ranked second on the team in points, tied for first in power-play goals (6) and recorded five hat tricks. Polin was named the NCHC's Player of the Year and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. He skated in 132 career games with the Broncos from 2019-23, totaling 96 points (60g/36a).

