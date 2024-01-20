Rockford's Three-Goal Third Sends Iowa to 4-1 Loss

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs used a three-goal third period to defeat the Iowa Wild by a 4-1 score at BMO Center on Saturday night. Adam Beckman scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.

Iowa outshot Rockford 9-6 in a scoreless first period.

The IceHogs opened the scoring 3:08 into the middle frame. David Gust fired a shot on Zane McIntyre (17 saves) from the left wing and Wyatt Kaiser poked home the rebound to put Rockford ahead 1-0.

Beckman tied the game at 7:21 of the second. Brenden Miller set up Carson Lambos for a point shot that Beckman tipped through Drew Commesso (21 saves) from the high slot.

Iowa and Rockford entered the second intermission tied at 1-1. Iowa outshot Rockford 16-12 through 40 minutes.

Brett Seney and the IceHogs struck on the power play at 11:43 of the third to take the 2-1 lead. Michal Teply fired a shot through traffic and Seney punched the rebound past the right pad of McIntyre.

Rockford took advantage of another power play with 3:41 remaining when Ryder Rolston blasted a one-timer home from the top of the left circle.

Mike Hardman capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:40.

Iowa outshot Rockford 22-21. The Wild were held scoreless on five power plays while the IceHogs went 2-for-4 on the man advantage.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Texas Stars on Monday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

