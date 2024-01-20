Rockford's Three-Goal Third Sends Iowa to 4-1 Loss
January 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs used a three-goal third period to defeat the Iowa Wild by a 4-1 score at BMO Center on Saturday night. Adam Beckman scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.
Iowa outshot Rockford 9-6 in a scoreless first period.
The IceHogs opened the scoring 3:08 into the middle frame. David Gust fired a shot on Zane McIntyre (17 saves) from the left wing and Wyatt Kaiser poked home the rebound to put Rockford ahead 1-0.
Beckman tied the game at 7:21 of the second. Brenden Miller set up Carson Lambos for a point shot that Beckman tipped through Drew Commesso (21 saves) from the high slot.
Iowa and Rockford entered the second intermission tied at 1-1. Iowa outshot Rockford 16-12 through 40 minutes.
Brett Seney and the IceHogs struck on the power play at 11:43 of the third to take the 2-1 lead. Michal Teply fired a shot through traffic and Seney punched the rebound past the right pad of McIntyre.
Rockford took advantage of another power play with 3:41 remaining when Ryder Rolston blasted a one-timer home from the top of the left circle.
Mike Hardman capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:40.
Iowa outshot Rockford 22-21. The Wild were held scoreless on five power plays while the IceHogs went 2-for-4 on the man advantage.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to take on the Texas Stars on Monday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2024
- Belleville Falls to Quebec - Belleville Senators
- Kaiser Scores First Pro Goal, Power Play Strikes Twice, & Hogs Tame Wild 4-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford's Three-Goal Third Sends Iowa to 4-1 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Cleveland Drops 4-3 Battle Against Lehigh Valley - Cleveland Monsters
- Comeback Phantoms Rally Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Lose Bout with Bears, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears, Stevenson Blank Penguins 1-0 - Hershey Bears
- Admirals Earn Seventh Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Blanks Islanders, 3-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amerks Take Down T-Birds for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Sweep Stars, Hand Texas Fifth Straight Loss - Texas Stars
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dylan Garand Makes 34 Saves as Wolf Pack Blank Islanders 3-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Drop Contest to Crunch, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Unable to Keep Pace with Amerks - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Three-Game Win Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss to Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Morning Skate Report: January 20, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Polin Reassigned by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Rasmus Asplund Returns to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign, CBS Los Angeles Announce Broadcast Partnership - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Flames Recall Matt Coronato - Calgary Wranglers
- Back at It in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Open Road Trip with 'Battle of Connecticut' vs. Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Host Autism Awareness Game vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Recall Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game #38: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Hartford to Kick off Second Half - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers Come Up Short in CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Firebirds Hold off Wranglers for 4-3 Victory - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Henderson Takes Series Opener with Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.