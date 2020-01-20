Zach Osburn Selected as ECHL All-Star
January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Zach Osburn has been selected as an ECHL All-Star, replacing defenseman Justin Woods who is currently injured.
The rookie defenseman has 21 points on seven goals and 14 assists and is currently on assignment from the Mavericks' AHL affiliate, Stockton Heat.
"We're happy for Zach to get this opportunity," Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson said, "He's had a good first season and has been a big contributor for us on defense."
The event will be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.
For the full ECHL All-Star roster, visit ECHL.com.
In partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, four members of the U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Team will participate in the All-Star Classic as part of the PWHPA's barnstorming "Dream Gap Tour" that is visiting several cities in Canada and the United States.
Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be three members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal squad - Dani Cameranesi, Kali Flanagan and Gigi Marvin - along with 3-Time World Champion Annie Pankowski. Each player will be assigned to one of the four All-Star Classic teams, as well as participating in the Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition.
The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.
For more information on the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2020
- Zach Osburn Selected as ECHL All-Star - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Pick up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Acquire Foget from Greenville - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavs Skid Continues in Allen with 8-0 Loss - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 20 - ECHL
- Foget Dealt to Indy for Future Considerations - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nault Ends Wild Game in OT as Rabbits Top Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Grab 5 of 6 Points Heading into All-Star Break - Reading Royals
- Marchin Earns Hat Trick in Narrow Loss to Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Stand(er) Their Ground in 3-2 Overtime Win in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Rosters Changes Announced Ahead of 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Game, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 20 - Tulsa Oilers
- Brady Norrish Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Hardest Shot Competition - Idaho Steelheads
- Wolf Pack Recall Jeff Taylor from Maine - Maine Mariners
- Roster Changes Announced for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- Admirals Acquire Taylor Ross and Brycen Martin from Fort Wayne - Norfolk Admirals
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys from 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Weekly, January 20 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 15 (January 13 - January 19, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Monday: Dinged up Mavs Enter Crucial Stretch - Kansas City Mavericks
- AHL's Charlotte Checkers Recall Sheppard from Loan to 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Former K-Wing Matiss Kivlenieks Makes NHL Debut - Kalamazoo Wings
- Desharnais Returns to Wichita from Bako - Wichita Thunder
- Week 15 Yields Three Points for Komets; Seven-Game Road Tour Starts Friday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Molino Returns at Utah Hosts Idaho on Monday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 20 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Grind out Win against First-Place Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Zach Osburn Selected as ECHL All-Star
- Mavs Skid Continues in Allen with 8-0 Loss
- Mavs Monday: Dinged up Mavs Enter Crucial Stretch
- Mavs Snakebit in Front of Sellout Crowd, Blown out in Saturday Night Contest to Allen
- Mavs Go .500 on Road Trip After Loss in Newfoundland