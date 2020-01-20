Zach Osburn Selected as ECHL All-Star

January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Zach Osburn has been selected as an ECHL All-Star, replacing defenseman Justin Woods who is currently injured.

The rookie defenseman has 21 points on seven goals and 14 assists and is currently on assignment from the Mavericks' AHL affiliate, Stockton Heat.

"We're happy for Zach to get this opportunity," Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson said, "He's had a good first season and has been a big contributor for us on defense."

The event will be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

For the full ECHL All-Star roster, visit ECHL.com.

In partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, four members of the U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Team will participate in the All-Star Classic as part of the PWHPA's barnstorming "Dream Gap Tour" that is visiting several cities in Canada and the United States.

Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be three members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal squad - Dani Cameranesi, Kali Flanagan and Gigi Marvin - along with 3-Time World Champion Annie Pankowski. Each player will be assigned to one of the four All-Star Classic teams, as well as participating in the Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition.

The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

For more information on the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.