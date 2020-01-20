Brady Norrish Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Hardest Shot Competition

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Brady Norrish has been added to the Hardest Shot Competition in the Kansas Star Casino/ECHL Skills Competition during the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota on Wednesday night in Wichita, Kan.

Norrish, 26, replaces Kansas City's Justin Woods, who is unable to participate due to injury, to represent the Western Conference. This comes among substitutions from injuries and AHL call-ups announced by the ECHL ahead of the annual event. The Hardest Shot Competition will take place between the 3-on-3 tournament games and be aired exclusively on NHL Network beginning on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. MT from INTRUST Bank Arena.

Norrish was announced to represent the Steelheads at the annual event on January 6 and has posted two goals and nine assists for 11 points with a plus-four rating through 40 games this season. The Strongfield, Sask. native was named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October 2019, and during his rookie season last year earned his first AHL contract with the Texas Stars. In 90 ECHL games with the Steelheads, he owns 45 points (12-33-45) with 61 penalty minutes, a plus-nine rating and two power play goals. He is the first defenseman since Travis Walsh ('16-'17) to be named to the ECHL All-Star Classic.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

The Steelheads play their last game before the All-Star break this afternoon at 1:10 p.m. from Maverik Center against the Utah Grizzlies.

