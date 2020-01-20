Stingrays Weekly Report - January 20

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays won three of their four scheduled games for the second straight week and are now the top team in the ECHL standings with an overall record of 30-6-3-1 and 64 points. SC began the week with a home-and-home sweep of Jacksonville before defeating Atlanta on Military Appreciation Night and then finished a close loss to Orlando on Sunday. The Rays allowed just five total goals in the four contests and lowered their team goals-against average to 2.03 which is the top mark on defense in the league. With their win in Jacksonville on Wednesday night, South Carolina extended their league-best road point streak to 18 games during which they have a record of 14-0-3-1.

After the team enjoys some well-deserved rest during the league's All-Star break, the Stingrays travel to Norfolk for a pair of games against the Admirals this weekend on Friday and Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope. In six previous meetings with Norfolk this season, South Carolina has a record of 4-1-1.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 30-6-3-1

LAST WEEK: 3-1-0-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 0

(Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL)

Four different goal scorers and a great defensive effort propelled the Stingrays to a 4-0 shutout win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Goaltender Parker Milner stopped all 25 shots he faced in the victory to record his league leading sixth shutout of the season. Forwards Jonathan Charbonneau and Cam Askew each had a goal and an assist in the win for South Carolina, while defender Tom Parisi and forward Dylan Steman also added tallies in the club's third victory over Jacksonville this season.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays got ahead early with two goals in the first and defeated the Jacksonville Icemen by a final score of 4-1 for their fourth straight win on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Andrew Cherniwchan led the way offensively on Friday with two goals and an assist, while both Cole Ully and Matt Nuttle each had two assists and goaltender Logan Thompson picked up the victory after making 26 saves.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Three goals by defensemen in the opening period gave the South Carolina Stingrays an early lead and helped the team to a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators in front of 6,705 fans on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Blueliner Tom Parisi netted two of the first period tallies for South Carolina, while Max Novak had two assists and goaltender Parker Milner made 36 saves to pick up his 13th victory of the season

SUNDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 2, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Trevor Olson scored with less than two minutes remaining to give the Orlando Solar Bears a 2-1 decision at the hands of the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. Forward Dan DeSalvo had the lone goal of the contest for South Carolina, while goaltender Logan Thompson turned aside 28 Orlando shots in a losing effort.

THIS WEEK

Friday, January 24 at Norfolk Admirals, 7:35 p.m. (Norfolk Scope)

Saturday, January 25 - at Norfolk Admirals, 7:35 p.m. (Norfolk Scope)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 18 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 25 - Max Novak

Points: 36 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-27 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Penalty Minutes: 43 - Tim Harrison

Shots On Goal: 137 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Wins: 16 - Logan Thompson

Goals Against Average: 1.86 - Logan Thompson

Save Percentage: 0.938 - Logan Thompson

TOP-NOTCH GOALTENDING TANDEM

Stingrays goaltenders Logan Thompson and Parker Milner are two of the top two netminders in ECHL and continued their success last week, combining to allow just five goals in the team's four games. Thompson allowed just three goals in two starts last week, holding on to his lead in the ECHL's goals-against average and save percentage categories with marks of 1.86 and 0.938 respectively. Thompson's 16 wins are also tied for third-most in the league. Milner posted his league-leading 6th shutout of the season on Wednesday night in Jacksonville and is second in the ECHL in GAA (1.95) and third in save percentage (0.928).

CAPTAIN CHERNY LEADS THE WAY

Team captain Andrew Cherniwchan led the team with five points in the club's four games last week on three goals and two assists. Two of his tallies came shorthanded on back-to-back days during wins on Friday and Saturday night. Cherniwchan also leads the team with a +27 rating on the season which is 4th-highest in the ECHL.

CHARBONNEAU KEEPS PRODUCING

Forward Jonathan Charbonneau had three more points last week for SC, scoring goals in wins on Wednesday and Friday. The attacker now has points in 11 of his last 15 games and has totaled 18 points on nine goals and nine assists in 32 games this season.

POWERFUL PARISI

Defenseman Tom Parisi followed up his five-point week with four more points on three goals and an assist in four games last week. After netting a tally in Jacksonville on Wednesday, he scored his eighth and ninth goals of the year in Saturday's win over Atlanta. The defender's 25 points rank him eighth in scoring among ECHL defenseman, while his nine goals are fourth-most in the league from the blueline and his +18 rating is 4th-best.

