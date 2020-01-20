Week 15 Yields Three Points for Komets; Seven-Game Road Tour Starts Friday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained three out of four points for week 15 of 2019-20 going 1-0-1 for a 19-14-6 record and 44 points after 39 games. The Komets hit the All-Star break holding third place in the Central division of the Western Conference trailing first-place Cincinnati by 12 points and second-place Toledo by two points.

Friday the Komets invaded Cincinnati and took a 4-1 victory out of the Heritage Bank Center to increase their road point-streak to four games (3-0-1) and a season-best three-game road winning streak. The Komets are now 2-2-1 after five meetings with the Cyclones with two meetings remaining. Saturday the Komets returned home and dropped a 2-1 decision to the visiting Toledo Walleye in the first Fort Wayne shootout of the season.

For the week-- Alan Lyszczarczyk led with three points (3a) while Brett McKenzie led with two goals. Brady Shaw scored a goal in Friday's win at Cincinnati and dealt an assist for two points. A.J. Jenks and Drake Rymsha each contributed markers. Cole Kehler backstopped the Komets in both games allowing only two goals for a 0.94 goals-against average and .975 save percentage (77/79) for the week. The goaltender has allowed only five goals in the last four straight appearances and enters the All-Star break with a 10-6-1-1 record, 2.80 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. The Komets were 1/6 on the power play and 10/12 on the penalty kill, allowing no goals against while at even strength. The Komets have not surrendered an even strength goal in 150:08 of play.

Komet leaders-- Shaw leads with 16 goals, 28 assists, 44 points and 128 shots. Galipeau leads with +14 and Jenks leads with seven power play goals. Shawn Szydlowski leads with 13 power play assists and Kyle Haas leads with 85 penalty minutes.

Making points-- Shaw has a six-game road point streak (5g, 9a) and has scored points in 26 of 32 games. Shawn St-Amant, currently on injured reserve, has points in 18 of 22 games and Brad Morrison, also on I.R., has points in 10 of 13 games. Szydlowski has points in five of seven games and Galipeau has points in four of six games.

The Komet Krowd-- Fort Wayne continues to lead the ECHL in attendance with an average per-game home attendance of 8,071 after attracting a crowd of 9,439 for Saturday's game with the Walleye. It was the fourth 9,000+ game of the season for the Komets.

Ross, Martin dealt to Norfolk-- The Komets have dealt forward Taylor Ross and defenseman Brycen Martin to Norfolk, completing the trade for future considerations for defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst made last week. Ross scored six goals and eight points in 24 games and Martin tallied three goals and nine points in 29 games.

Komets break for All-Star game-- The Komets will break this week through Thursday for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, hosted by the Wichita Thunder Wednesday at 7pm CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network. Fort Wayne's Shawn St-Amant was selected to represent the Komets on the team but is currently on injured reserve and will not be able to attend.

The Komets will return to the ice for practice on Thursday at 2pm at the Icehouse. The Komets return to action Friday at Indy at 7:35pm, starting a swing of seven straight road games before the next Fort Wayne home game on Saturday Feb. 8 against Tulsa.

The Komets will skate a pair of games at Toledo this weekend starting Saturday night at 7:15. Sunday the Komets will face the Walleye at 5:15pm at the Huntington Center (7,431), completing week 16.

The Komets then head for Florida for three games in the Sunshine state starting with a 7:30pm faceoff on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Estero (near Fort Myers) at the Hertz Arena (7,186) against the Florida Everblades. The Komets skate at Jacksonville for back-to-back games Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 31. Fort Wayne completes the seven-game road stretch Friday, Feb 7 at Kalamazoo before returning to Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum to host Tulsa Saturday, Feb. 8 in their next home game.

Komets on ice:

Monday-Wednesday, Jan 20-22....No practice; ECHL All-Star break

Thursday, Jan. 23.....Practice at the Icehouse, 2pm-3pm

Friday, Jan. 24.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11am; Game at Indy, 7:35pm

Saturday, Jan. 25.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10:30am-11am; Game at Toledo, 7:15pm

Sunday, Jan. 26.....Game at Toledo, 5:15pm

Wednesday, Jan. 29.....Game at Florida, 7:30pm

Thursday, Jan. 30.....Game at Jacksonville, 7pm

Friday, Jan. 31.....Game at Jacksonville, 7pm

Monday, Feb. 3.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Next Komet home game features Report Card Night-- The Komets will host another PHP Report Card Night Saturday, Feb. 8 when the Komets welcome the Oilers. Students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their most recent report card earn a free ticket and a chance to win $1,000 for future education. Report cards or letters showing an "A" or equivalent can be taken to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time before the game.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

