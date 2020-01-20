MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL in association with The MeiGray Group announced that fans will have the opportunity to purchase jerseys and pucks from the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota.

The jerseys worn by the ECHL Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars during pre-game warm-ups and the skills competition, as well as the first half of games one and two of the All-Star Classic, will be available for bid in real-time on the mobile auction app, Handbid, starting when pre-game warm-ups get underway on Wednesday, January 22, through 15 minutes following the completion of the championship game.

Select jerseys worn during the second half of games one and two, as well as game-used and goal-scoring pucks from the All-Star Classic, will be available for bid following the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota through MeiGrayAuctions.com.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota.

