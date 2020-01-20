Foget Dealt to Indy for Future Considerations
January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired future considerations from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Mathieu Foget. The 22-year-old forward, in his second full season, will join his sixth pro team.
In 89 games as an ECHL pro, Foget has scored 24 goals and 35 assists. He was a productive player in his first full season, as he was among the Orlando Solar Bears' leading scorers.
The Swamp Rabbits enter the All-Star break and will return to action on Friday to take on the Florida Everblades.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
