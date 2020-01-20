Foget Dealt to Indy for Future Considerations

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired future considerations from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Mathieu Foget. The 22-year-old forward, in his second full season, will join his sixth pro team.

In 89 games as an ECHL pro, Foget has scored 24 goals and 35 assists. He was a productive player in his first full season, as he was among the Orlando Solar Bears' leading scorers.

The Swamp Rabbits enter the All-Star break and will return to action on Friday to take on the Florida Everblades.

