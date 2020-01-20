Game Day: Americans Host KC

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (28-8-6-1), host the Kansas City Mavericks (17-20-2-0), this afternoon at 1:05 pm in the annual MLK Kids Day Game at Allen Event Center.

The Allen Americans won the last meeting between the two teams by a score of 8-2, on Saturday night in Kansas City. It was the Allen Americans most lopsided win of the year, and the most goals the team has scored in a game this season. Allen jumped on Kansas City for four goals in the second period and cruised to the 6-goal victory.

"It was the most complete win of the season for us," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "With the players we lost this weekend, it gives other guys a chance to step up and play more minutes. Those players played well tonight"

The Americans trail South Carolina by one point for the most points in the ECHL South Carolina has three games in-hand on Allen.

The Americans have already won more games this season against Kansas City, than they did all last season. Kansas City won the season series 9-1-0. Neither team has won a home game this year, with both teams 2-0 on the road.

Alex Guptill leads the way for the Allen Americans this year against Kansas City with eight points (4 goals and 4 assists). Jordan Topping and Alex Breton are tied for second overall with five points each. Allen goalie Dereck Baribeau has both wins this season against the Mavericks.

Bryan Lemos leads the way for the Kansas City Mavericks against Allen this season, with six points in four games.

Doors to the Allen Event Center open at Noon today, with the opening faceoff at 1:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

