Mavs Monday: Dinged up Mavs Enter Crucial Stretch

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have lost four consecutive games after winning six of seven games. The Mavericks are mired in an offensive slump, scoring just four goals across the four-game slide. Key injuries have also affected the Mavs, as leading scorers and prime contributors have missed extended periods of time due to injury, including leading scorer and Captain Rocco Carzo and All-Star defenseman Justin Woods. The Mavericks have called in reinforcements from the SPHL and made a trade with the Norfolk Admirals for forward Charlie O'Connor.

Last Week's Action

Tue. 1/14: 4-1 L at Newfoundland

Wed. 1/15: 7-1 L at Newfoundland

Sat. 1/18: 8-2 L vs. Allen

This Week's Schedule

Mon. 1/20: at Allen Americans

Fri. 1/24: vs. Idaho Steelheads (Military Appreciation Weekend)

Sat. 1/25: vs. Idaho Steelheads (Military Appreciation Weekend)

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (28-8-6-1, 63 points)

2. Idaho Steelheads (23-14-3-2, 51 points)

3. Utah Grizzlies (22-11-5-2, 51 points)

4. Rapid City Rush (22-16-3-0, 47 points)

5. Wichita Thunder (18-19-7-0, 43 points)

6. Tulsa Oilers (18-21-3-1, 40 points)

7. Kansas City Mavericks (17-20-2-0, 36 points

Scoring Drought

The Mavericks have scored four goals in their last four games. They have been outscored 23-4 in their last three contests.

Rivalry Season

The Mavs and Americans rivalry boiled over Saturday night in Independence as both teams combined for 80 penalty minutes. The fracas resulted in two suspensions for the Mavericks. One game for Head Coach John-Scott Dickson and two games for forward Loren Ulett.

The Key Stretch

The Mavericks are coming up on a hefty slate of home games on the schedule in the coming weeks. 10 of the Mavericks next 13 games will be played within the friendly confines of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. 10 of those 14 games will come against Mountain Division opponents.

Lemo Driver

Mavericks rookie forward Bryan Lemos has been a steady contributor all season and has seven points in his last six games on four goals and three assists.

Trade Made

The Mavericks acquired forward Charlie O'Connor from the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday. In 33 games with Norfolk this season, O'Connor has 14 points on seven goals and seven assists.

Reinforcements

The Mavericks made the call to the SPHL for reinforcements this week, signing forwards Danny Perez and Shane Bennett. Perez, a six-foot-four, 205-pounder appeared in two games for the Newfoundland Growlers this season and in 20 games with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL had 11 points on five goals and six assists. Bennett, a shifty five-foot-nine forward is in his third pro season and makes his ECHL debut with KC after putting up 95 points in 135 career SPHL games with the Quad City Storm, Fayetteville Marksmen and Mississippi RiverKings.

The Scenic Route

The Mavericks recently completed their longest road trip of the season that began on January 2 in Allen with two wins against the Allen Americans and ended last Wednesday in St. John's, Newfoundland. The Mavericks went 3-3-0-0 on the road trip.

