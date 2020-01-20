Desharnais Returns to Wichita from Bako

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Condors have loaned defenseman Vincent Desharnais (DAY-har-nay) to the Thunder.

Desharnais, 23, is in his first year as a pro. In 20 games for the Thunder so far this season, the Laval, Quebec native has seven assists. He was recently recalled to the Condors on January 14.

Prior to turning pro, Desharnais played a four-year collegiate career at Providence College. He was named as an alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. During his senior year, he was named as 2019 Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman and was a nominee for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award. He finished his career with 29 points (8g, 21a) in 131 career games for the Friars.

