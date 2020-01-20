Mavs Skid Continues in Allen with 8-0 Loss

ALLEN, Tx.- The Kansas City Mavericks lost their fifth straight game against the Allen Americans by a final score of 8-0 Monday afternoon at Allen Event Center. The Mavericks return home for Military Appreciation Weekend after the ECHL all star break against the Idaho Steelheads Friday and Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

First Period

-Allen opened the scoring on a power play goal by Brett Pollock assisted by Tyler Sheehy and Les Lancaster at 7:54 of the first.

-Kansas City outshot Allen, 13-11 in the period.

Second Period

-Allen took a 2-0 lead 19 seconds into the second period on a goal by Alex Guptill that was assisted by Josh Lammon.

-The lead was pushed to 3-0 on Guptill's second goal of the game at 12:34 of the period. The goal was unassisted as the puck bounced off of a Mavericks defenseman's stick and into the net.

-Guptill netted the natural hat trick to make it 4-0 at 15:56 of the second period. Alex Breton and Jack Sadek assisted.

-Stepan Falkovsky netted a goal to make it 5-0 at 19:24 of the second. Pollock and Tyler Sheehy asssited on the goal.

Third Period

-The Americans added three goals in the third period from Olivier Archambault, Lammon and Cole Fraser.

Notes & Streaks

-The Mavericks have been outscored 31-4 during their five-game skid.

-Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 30 of 38 shots.

-The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

-KC heads into the All-Star Break with a 17-21-2-0 record and in last place in the Mountain Division.

The Mavericks return home this weekend on Friday and Saturday against the Idaho Steelheads for Military Appreciation Weekend. Faceoff for both games will be 7:05 p.m. All active duty, veteran and retired military members can receive $12 tickets by purchasing at the arena box office. Valid military I.D. required for purchase.

