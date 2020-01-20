Mavs Skid Continues in Allen with 8-0 Loss
January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
ALLEN, Tx.- The Kansas City Mavericks lost their fifth straight game against the Allen Americans by a final score of 8-0 Monday afternoon at Allen Event Center. The Mavericks return home for Military Appreciation Weekend after the ECHL all star break against the Idaho Steelheads Friday and Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
First Period
-Allen opened the scoring on a power play goal by Brett Pollock assisted by Tyler Sheehy and Les Lancaster at 7:54 of the first.
-Kansas City outshot Allen, 13-11 in the period.
Second Period
-Allen took a 2-0 lead 19 seconds into the second period on a goal by Alex Guptill that was assisted by Josh Lammon.
-The lead was pushed to 3-0 on Guptill's second goal of the game at 12:34 of the period. The goal was unassisted as the puck bounced off of a Mavericks defenseman's stick and into the net.
-Guptill netted the natural hat trick to make it 4-0 at 15:56 of the second period. Alex Breton and Jack Sadek assisted.
-Stepan Falkovsky netted a goal to make it 5-0 at 19:24 of the second. Pollock and Tyler Sheehy asssited on the goal.
Third Period
-The Americans added three goals in the third period from Olivier Archambault, Lammon and Cole Fraser.
Notes & Streaks
-The Mavericks have been outscored 31-4 during their five-game skid.
-Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 30 of 38 shots.
-The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.
-KC heads into the All-Star Break with a 17-21-2-0 record and in last place in the Mountain Division.
The Mavericks return home this weekend on Friday and Saturday against the Idaho Steelheads for Military Appreciation Weekend. Faceoff for both games will be 7:05 p.m. All active duty, veteran and retired military members can receive $12 tickets by purchasing at the arena box office. Valid military I.D. required for purchase.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2020
- Zach Osburn Selected as ECHL All-Star - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Pick up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Acquire Foget from Greenville - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 20 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavs Skid Continues in Allen with 8-0 Loss - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 20 - ECHL
- Foget Dealt to Indy for Future Considerations - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nault Ends Wild Game in OT as Rabbits Top Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Grab 5 of 6 Points Heading into All-Star Break - Reading Royals
- Marchin Earns Hat Trick in Narrow Loss to Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers Stand(er) Their Ground in 3-2 Overtime Win in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Rosters Changes Announced Ahead of 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Game, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 20 - Tulsa Oilers
- Brady Norrish Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Hardest Shot Competition - Idaho Steelheads
- Wolf Pack Recall Jeff Taylor from Maine - Maine Mariners
- Roster Changes Announced for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- Admirals Acquire Taylor Ross and Brycen Martin from Fort Wayne - Norfolk Admirals
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys from 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Weekly, January 20 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 15 (January 13 - January 19, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Monday: Dinged up Mavs Enter Crucial Stretch - Kansas City Mavericks
- AHL's Charlotte Checkers Recall Sheppard from Loan to 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Former K-Wing Matiss Kivlenieks Makes NHL Debut - Kalamazoo Wings
- Desharnais Returns to Wichita from Bako - Wichita Thunder
- Week 15 Yields Three Points for Komets; Seven-Game Road Tour Starts Friday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Molino Returns at Utah Hosts Idaho on Monday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 20 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Grind out Win against First-Place Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Zach Osburn Selected as ECHL All-Star
- Mavs Skid Continues in Allen with 8-0 Loss
- Mavs Monday: Dinged up Mavs Enter Crucial Stretch
- Mavs Snakebit in Front of Sellout Crowd, Blown out in Saturday Night Contest to Allen
- Mavs Go .500 on Road Trip After Loss in Newfoundland