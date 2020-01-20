Thunder Weekly, January 20

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played three games out west this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, January 15

Wichita at Rapid City, 8-2 L

Friday, January 17

Wichita at Utah, 4-1 L

Saturday, January 18

Wichita at Utah, 3-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, January 22

2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, 7:00 p.m., LIVE on NHL Network or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, January 24

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, January 25

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, January 26

Wichita at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 14-6-3-0

AWAY: 4-13-4-0

OVERALL: 18-19-7-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Streak: 0-3-1-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 43 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Crhis Crane, Ostap Safin, Stefan Fournier, 13

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 26

Points: Patrik Parkkonen, 29

+/-: Peter Crinella, +7

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 60

SHUTOUT STREAK SNAPPED - Mitch Gillam had his personal shutout streak snapped on Friday night. He went 132:31 without giving up a goal. The Cornell University product stopped 78 of 84 shots in his two losses this past Friday and Saturday, good for a .929 save percentage.

SPENCE - Spencer Dorowicz scored the team's only goal on Saturday night, giving him 11 for the season. He has already surpassed his totals from a year ago when he had 13 points for the Cincinnati Cyclones during his rookie campaign.

BLACK BEAR - Nolan Vesey recorded his first of the season on Friday night with the first shot of the game. He has three points (1g, 2a) in seven games so far this season. Last year, he notched 10 points (3g, 7a) in 32 games during his rookie season.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN - Wichita hits the All-Star break in the middle of a seven-game road trip. The beginning of the trip hasn't been kind to the Thunder so far, going 0-3-0 this past week and 0-3-1 overall. Wichita makes another visit to the Black Hills this coming weekend for three important head-to-head contests against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

BATTLE FOR 4TH - Wichita and Rapid City play three times this weekend, which can go a long way to determining who grabs the 4th spot in the Mountain Division. Rapid City has three games in hand on the Thunder and has a four-point lead with 47 points.

VINNIE - Vincent Desharnais returns to the Thunder line-up after a brief stint in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. The rookie out of Providence College has been a steady force on the blueline so far this season. He has seven assists in 20 games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is first in the league in minutes played (1,674) and first in saves (936) ...Stefan Fournier is tied for fourth with 5 game-winning goals...Ostap Safin is 13th in rookie scoring with 26 points...Wichita is 16-4-3-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-2-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-15-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 7-1-7-0 in one-goal games...

