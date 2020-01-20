K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 20

Kalamazoo travels to Tulsa for two games this weekend against the Oilers at BOK Center.

OVERALL RECORD: 13-20-4

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0

RESULTS

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - Florida 6, Kalamazoo 3 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings returned home for the first time in 2020 and fell behind 3-0 in the first period to the Florida Everblades. Two power play goals from Justin Kovacs and newcomer Austin Farley in the first 5:06 of the middle frame brought the K-Wings back to within one, but the Everblades added their fourth goal to go up 4-2 after two. Kovacs added his second goal of the game with eight minutes left in regulation to make it 4-3, but Florida tallied an insurance goal 1:18 later and added an empty net marker in the final minute to complete a 6-3 win.

Friday, Jan. 17 - Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 4 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)

>> An early strike from Luke Sandler started a back-and-forth thriller between Kalamazoo and Wheeling Friday at Wings Event Center. After the Nailers tied it, Ian Edmondson scored to put the K-Wings back in front. Another Wheeling goal evened the score at 2-2 after one. Justin Kovacs continued his big week with another goal to put Kalamazoo back in the lead for the third time, but Wheeling scored a power play goal late in the second period to tie it at 3-3. Eric Kattelus put the K-Wings in front for good when he beat the buzzer with 6.6 seconds left in the stanza. Then Matheson Iacopelli buried a breakaway goal 27 seconds into the third for the eventual game-winner in a 5-4 finish.

Saturday, Jan. 18 - Florida 4, Kalamazoo 1 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)

>> It took a few minutes longer than Wednesday's game, but the Florida Everblades opened up another 3-0 first period lead of the K-Wings Saturday in the rematch. Justin Taylor brought Kalamazoo back to within two when he scored on a rebound midway through the second period, as the K-Wings trailed 3-1 entering the final frame. Florida, though, snuffed out Kalamazoo's hopes with a power play goal, confirmed by video review, early in the third period and held the K-Wings to just 21 shots.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Jan. 24 - Kalamazoo AT Tulsa, 8:05 p.m. ET - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Saturday, Jan. 25 - Kalamazoo AT Tulsa, 8:05 p.m. ET - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

ON THE MOVE

1/15 - Forward Austin Farley signed to standard player contract.

FAST FACTS

- Justin Kovacs had 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 3 games last week.

- Austin Farley scored a goal and added an assist in his K-Wings debut Wednesday.

- Ian Edmondson recorded his first multi-point game of the season Friday.

TEAM TRENDS

- After Friday's win, Kalamazoo is now 5-1-0 against Wheeling this season.

- The K-Wings scored 34 seconds apart (19:53 of the second period, 0:27 of the third) Friday.

- Kalamazoo now embarks on a season-long six-game road trip after the all-star break.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 34 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 17 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 22 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +2 - Ian Edmondson, Tyler Ganly

PIMS: 81 - Luke Sandler

PP GOALS: 6 - Sadowy, Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson, Aaron Thow

GW GOALS: 3 - Taylor, Matheson Iacopelli

SHOTS: 129 - Iacopelli

WINS: 8 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.85 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .880 - Hildebrand

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 29/146 (19.9%) - 7th in ECHL

Last Week - 2/10 (20.0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 119/157 (75.8%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 6/8 (75.0%)

