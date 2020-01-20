AHL's Charlotte Checkers Recall Sheppard from Loan to 'Blades
January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers recalled on Monday defenseman Derek Sheppard from his loan to the Florida Everblades.
A second-year pro, Sheppard posted three assists in three games with Florida, including a two-assist night in a 4-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Thursday. He has suited up in 11 games for Charlotte this season.
Last season, Sheppard set the Everblades franchise record for points by a rookie defenseman with 40 points (14g, 26a). He also led the team's defensemen in points and finished tied for the team lead among defensemen in goals. Sheppard registered nine multi-point games and shared the team lead with six power-play goals while playing in 57 games. At the end of the season, Sheppard was named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie and All-ECHL Second Teams.
Sheppard made his pro debut with the Everblades in the 2017-18 season and collected seven points (4g, 3a) in 10 regular season games. The 6-foot, 215-pound blueliner then played in 17 games in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and tabbed one assist and 45 penalty minutes.
Before turning pro, Sheppard played four seasons at York University in Toronto, Ontario, from 2014-18. He excelled offensively in his college career and notched 100 points (33g, 67a) in 111 career games.
Following the All-Star break this week, Florida returns to action on Friday when it hosts the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades defenseman Derek Sheppard
(Kevin Bires Photography)
