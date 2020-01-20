Fuel Acquire Foget from Greenville
January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have acquired forward Mathieu Foget from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations.
Foget, 22, comes to the Circle City after splitting the first half of the 2020 ECHL season with the Brampton Beast and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Through 19 ECHL games, Foget has tallied two goals, seven assists and a -7 seven rating.
A native of Orleans, Ontario, Foget has appeared in 89 ECHL games with the Allen Americans, Florida Everblades, Orlando Solar Bears, Brampton Beast and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. A 2nd-year pro, Foget has earned 24 goals and 35 assists since beginning his professional career in April of 2018.
Following the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday, Fuel will host the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday and Atlanta Gladiators Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
