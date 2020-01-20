Roster Changes Announced for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota
January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced roster changes for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.
Kansas City's Zach Osburn will replace teammate Justin Woods, who is injured while Rapid City's Brennan Saulnier will replace teammate Peter Quenneville, who is loaned to Rockford of the American Hockey League.
Idaho's Brady Norrish will replace Quenneville in the Hardest Shot Competition in the Kansas Star Casino/ECHL Skills Competition.
Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.
The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota.
For more information on the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2020
- Brady Norrish Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Hardest Shot Competition - Idaho Steelheads
- Wolf Pack Recall Jeff Taylor from Maine - Maine Mariners
- Roster Changes Announced for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- Admirals Acquire Taylor Ross and Brycen Martin from Fort Wayne - Norfolk Admirals
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys from 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Weekly, January 20 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 15 (January 13 - January 19, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Monday: Dinged up Mavs Enter Crucial Stretch - Kansas City Mavericks
- AHL's Charlotte Checkers Recall Sheppard from Loan to 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Former K-Wing Matiss Kivlenieks Makes NHL Debut - Kalamazoo Wings
- Desharnais Returns to Wichita from Bako - Wichita Thunder
- Week 15 Yields Three Points for Komets; Seven-Game Road Tour Starts Friday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Molino Returns at Utah Hosts Idaho on Monday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of January 20 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Grind out Win against First-Place Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.