Roster Changes Announced for 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced roster changes for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Kansas City's Zach Osburn will replace teammate Justin Woods, who is injured while Rapid City's Brennan Saulnier will replace teammate Peter Quenneville, who is loaned to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Idaho's Brady Norrish will replace Quenneville in the Hardest Shot Competition in the Kansas Star Casino/ECHL Skills Competition.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota.

