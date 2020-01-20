Wolf Pack Recall Jeff Taylor from Maine

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled defenseman Jeff Taylor from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Taylor, a third-year pro out of Union College who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 12, 2019, has seen action in eight games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering three assists, four penalty minutes and a +4. In ten ECHL games with the Mariners, he has one goal and one assist for two points, along with four PIM and 18 shots on goal.

