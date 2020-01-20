Former K-Wing Matiss Kivlenieks Makes NHL Debut

January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





NEW YORK, NY - Former Kalamazoo Wings goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks became the 16th player in the team's ECHL history to play a game in the National Hockey League, when he started for the Columbus Blue Jackets and made 31 saves in a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Kivlenieks, 23, also became the 673rd player in ECHL history to appear in a NHL game, and the eleventh during the 2019-20 season. The Riga, Latvia native went 5-3-0 with a 2.71 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in eight appearances for Kalamazoo during the 2018-19 season.

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound goaltender has also played in 73 American Hockey League games with the Cleveland Monsters since 2017-18. Kivlenieks has a career record of 25-32-7 with a 3.26 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in the AHL.

Two former Kalamazoo Wings made NHL opening day rosters in 2019-20, including Stanley Cup Champion goaltender Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues and Yanni Gourde of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

--

Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are now available online! Reserve your tickets for the three biggest games in the best seats with the best eats. Visit kwings.com for more information about all the perks that come with a K-Wings 3-Pack!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.