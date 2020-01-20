Admirals Acquire Taylor Ross and Brycen Martin from Fort Wayne
January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL announced today they have officially acquired forward Taylor Ross and defenseman Brycen Martin from the Fort Wayne Komets. The trade is a completion of the future considerations deal when the Admirals traded Gabriel Verpaelst to Fort Wayne on January 13.
Ross, 21, joins the Admirals in the midst of his first season as a professional. The 6'1, 215-pound forward played in 24 games with the Komets this season, registering eight points, six of which were goals.
He was a standout in the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Ross played two seasons with the Hurricanes, putting up 107 total points in 117 games played, including 27 points in 23 career playoff games. Last season, the Kronau, Saskatchewan native scored 69 points in 68 games last season with Lethbridge.
Martin, 23, played in 29 games with the Komets this season before being sent to Norfolk. The Calgary, Alberta product was drafted No. 2 overall in 2011 WHL Bantam Draft by the Swift Current Broncos. Three years later, Martin was drafted in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.
This will be Martin's fifth ECHL team since 2016. He has made stops in Elmira, Cincinnati, Maine and most recently Fort Wayne. The 6'2 defenseman caught fire at the end of last season with Maine, finishing with a career high 28 points in 54 games, which led all Mariners defenseman.
The Admirals are back in action on Friday and Saturday against the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is set for 7:30pm on both nights. For ticket information, visit the ticket section on norfolkadmirals.com or visit the Scope Box Office.
