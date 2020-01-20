Solar Bears Grind out Win against First-Place Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Trevor Olson broke a 1-1 stalemate late in regulation to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (16-16-5-1) to a 2-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (30-6-3-1) on Sunday afternoon at North Charleston Coliseum.

A strong forechecking effort led to Orlando opening the scoring at 12:55 of the first when the Solar Bears dumped the puck into the offensive zone. As South Carolina goaltender Logan Thompson attempted to make a play behind the net, Olson knocked the puck away from the goaltender's reach, and Johno May tucked his 12th of the season into an open net at the right post.

After the Stingrays tied the score with a power-play goal from Dan DeSalvo 13 seconds into the third period, Olson buried the game-winner at 18:02 when DeSalvo's clearing pass deflected off of Tayler Thompson's skate into the slot, and Olson fired his 10th of the season past Logan Thompson.

Zachary Fucale turned in a 26-save effort on 27 shots against to pick up his sixth win of the season; Thompson took the loss for South Carolina with 28 saves on 30 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Zachary Fucale - ORL

2) Johno May - ORL

3) Logan Thompson - SC

OTHER NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears completed their most recent road trip with a 3-2-1-0 record

Olson led the Solar Bears in scoring for the week with seven points (3g-4a) in four games

