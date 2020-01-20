Steelheads Pick up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (23-14-6) earned a hard-fought point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Utah Grizzlies (23-11-7) on Monday afternoon from Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies showcased momentum early in the game and came out with the opening goal as a result. Forward Garrett Klotz pitched a shot just short of the left post that found the top left corner in a small opening at 8:18 to snag the 1-0 lead. The Steelheads made the most of their limited opportunities in the first frame by forcing a turnover caused by forward Brett Supinski at 15:22 that captain A.J. White cashed in on from the left circle, evening the game at 1-1.

Both sides came up scoreless for the next two periods despite the Grizzlies being awarded three power plays in the third period, so the game was settled in post-regulation play. Despite both sides earning chances to score, the game fell to a shootout, where Grizzlies forwards Josh Dickinson and Mitch Maxwell scored in the second and third rounds, respectively, to take the 2-0 shootout score and the overall 2-1 shootout result.

Grizzlies goaltender Mason McDonald (5-4-4) stopped 22 of 23 shots in the win including both attempts in the shootout, while Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (17-6-5) halted 31 of 32 shots as well as one of three attempts in the shootout loss.

