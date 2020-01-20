Steelheads Pick up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Grizzlies
January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (23-14-6) earned a hard-fought point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Utah Grizzlies (23-11-7) on Monday afternoon from Maverik Center.
The Grizzlies showcased momentum early in the game and came out with the opening goal as a result. Forward Garrett Klotz pitched a shot just short of the left post that found the top left corner in a small opening at 8:18 to snag the 1-0 lead. The Steelheads made the most of their limited opportunities in the first frame by forcing a turnover caused by forward Brett Supinski at 15:22 that captain A.J. White cashed in on from the left circle, evening the game at 1-1.
Both sides came up scoreless for the next two periods despite the Grizzlies being awarded three power plays in the third period, so the game was settled in post-regulation play. Despite both sides earning chances to score, the game fell to a shootout, where Grizzlies forwards Josh Dickinson and Mitch Maxwell scored in the second and third rounds, respectively, to take the 2-0 shootout score and the overall 2-1 shootout result.
Grizzlies goaltender Mason McDonald (5-4-4) stopped 22 of 23 shots in the win including both attempts in the shootout, while Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (17-6-5) halted 31 of 32 shots as well as one of three attempts in the shootout loss.
The Steelheads continue their four-game road trip on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:05 p.m. from Silverstein Eye Center Arena to open a two-game stint against the Kansas City Mavericks. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL.tv.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Jan. 31 against the Rapid City Rush to open a four-game home stretch. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
