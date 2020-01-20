Grizz Win 2-1 in Shootout

West Valley City, Utah - Mitch Maxwell won the game for the Utah Grizzlies in the 3rd round of the shootout to defeat the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 on the annual MLK day matinee at Maverik Center to take over 2nd place in the Mountain division.

Utah scored first as Garrett Klotz fired one past Idaho goaltender Tomas Sholl 8:18 into the game to make it a 1-0 game. It was Klotz's 4th goal of the season. Utah outshot Idaho 33 to 23 in the game and 13 to 4 in the first period. Utah has outshot opponents in 29 of 41 games this season.

Idaho's AJ White scored his 9th of the season 15:22 into the first to tie the game. It was the only goal allowed by Utah's Mason McDonald, who saved 22 of 23 in the game and stopped both Idaho shots in the shootout. McDonald has won 3 games in a row, all of them on the current Utah 5 game homestand. McDonald has allowed only 6 goals in his last 6 appearances.

In the shootout, Idaho's AJ White and Brett Supinski were denied by McDonald. Tim McGauley's shot was stopped by Sholl. Josh Dickinson, the second shooter got one past Sholl to set up Maxwell for the game winner. Maxwell had a goal in each of the 2 games last weekend vs Wichita.

The Grizzlies homestand continues on Friday and Saturday night as the Allen Americans make their first trip to Maverik Center. Face-off each night is at 7 o clock and can be heard on Classic Country 1370 and 104.3 FM HD2. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center Box Office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Mason McDonald (Utah) - 22 of 23 saves, 2 for 2 in shootout.

2. Mitch Maxwell (Utah) - GWG in shootout. 3 shots on goal.

3. Garrett Klotz (Utah) - 1 goal. 2 shots.

