ECHL Transactions - January 20
January 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 20, 2020:
Adirondack:
Delete Corey Hartmoyer, G released as EBUG
Allen:
Add Lester Lancaster, D returned from loan to San Antonio [1/19]
Delete Turner Ottenbreit, D loaned to Iowa [1/17]
Atlanta:
Add Reid Jackman, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte [1/19]
Greenville:
Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Mathieu Foget, F traded to Indy
Indy:
Add Chase Marchand, G activated from Injured Reserve [1/19]
Delete Chase Marchand, G recalled by Rockford [1/19]
Kansas City:
Add Charlie O'Connor, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Daniel Perez, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Parsons, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled by Hartford
Newfoundland:
Add Joe Duszak, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Rapid City:
Add Tyler Parks, G returned from loan to Tucson
Utah:
Add Griffen Molino, F returned from loan to Ontario
Wichita:
Add Vincent Desharnais, D assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
Worcester:
Add Cody Payne, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on reserve
