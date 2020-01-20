ECHL Transactions - January 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 20, 2020:

Adirondack:

Delete Corey Hartmoyer, G released as EBUG

Allen:

Add Lester Lancaster, D returned from loan to San Antonio [1/19]

Delete Turner Ottenbreit, D loaned to Iowa [1/17]

Atlanta:

Add Reid Jackman, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte [1/19]

Greenville:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Mathieu Foget, F traded to Indy

Indy:

Add Chase Marchand, G activated from Injured Reserve [1/19]

Delete Chase Marchand, G recalled by Rockford [1/19]

Kansas City:

Add Charlie O'Connor, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Daniel Perez, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Parsons, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled by Hartford

Newfoundland:

Add Joe Duszak, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Rapid City:

Add Tyler Parks, G returned from loan to Tucson

Utah:

Add Griffen Molino, F returned from loan to Ontario

Wichita:

Add Vincent Desharnais, D assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

Worcester:

Add Cody Payne, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on reserve

