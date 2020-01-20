Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 15 (January 13 - January 19, 2020)

INDY FUEL WEEK 14 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, 19-16-1-0 Overall, 4th Central Division

Thursday, January 16 - Fuel 2 vs Florida 4

Hosting the Florida Everblades for the second time in franchise history, the Indy Fuel began three games in three days on Thursday night. Indy opened the scoring in the first period but Florida would respond with three goals of their own, taking home a 4-2 win in the only matchup between the two teams this season.

Friday, January 17 - Fuel 3 vs Rapid City 5

In their second game in two days, the Fuel hosted the Rapid City Rush at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday night. Indy finished the first period down by a goal before Jake Schultz scored back to back goals, tying the game 3-3 heading into the third. Rapid City would score a late goal in the third and pot an empty netter taking home a 5-3 win on Friday.

Saturday, January 18 - Fuel 4 vs Wheeling 1

Closing out their weekend of three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Scoring late in the opening period, the Fuel continued their scoring ways, putting home two goals in the second period and an empty netter in the third, sending the Nailers home with a 4-1 loss.

INDY FUEL WEEK 15 SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 24 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Coming off of the 2020 ECHL All-Star break, the Fuel return home to face the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. Indy has only met the Komets three times this season, putting up a 1-2-0-0 record. The last time the two teams met at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the Fuel gave up five goals to the Komets.

Saturday, January 18 - Fuel vs Atlanta (6:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Indy will host the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night during the team's annual Wizard Night. The Fuel have met the Gladiators once this season in Atlanta, Indy falling 4-3. Saturday will see three former Fuel players come into town in Nick Bligh, Logan Nelson and Anthony Collins.

OIL DROPS:

Bobby MacIntyre has points in all three games this weekend, earning one goal and three assists

MacIntyre holds the team's longest active point streak at three games (1g, 3a)

MacIntyre is also the only player to appear in all 39 games for the Fuel this season

Scoring on Saturday night, Christian Horn earned his first goal in a Fuel uniform

Connor McDonald scored his first professional goal on Friday night

Saturday saw Indy's 7th largest crowd ever, hosting 6,412 fans for Blackhawks Night

Putting up a 4-1 score on Saturday the Fuel beat the Wheeling Nailers for the first time this season

Saturday's game was the first time this season that a game between Indy and Wheeling was decided by more than one goal

Scoring first on Thursday and Saturday, the Fuel are 18-6-1-0 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy has outscored opponents 44-32 in the first period but has struggled in the third, being outscored 43-36

The Fuel have put together a record of 13-5-1-0 when leading after the first period but are 2-12-0-0 when trailing after the first

