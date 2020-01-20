Royals Grab 5 of 6 Points Heading into All-Star Break

Reading, PA- For the first time in the season series, the Reading Royals earned a point when allowing the first goal to the Worcester Railers; Kirill Ustimenko made 28 saves, but the team fell, 3-2, in overtime Monday at Santander Arena. Five minutes into the extra frame, Worcester defenseman Jack Stander beat Ustimenko on a breakaway.

Corey Mackin scored for the third straight game and Garret Cockerill also tallied, giving the blueliner points in five of six games.

Railers forward Shane Walsh opened the scoring 10:06 into regulation. Barry Almeida passed along the boards to Cody Payne from the Worcester zone. Payne fed Walsh on a two-on-one and Walsh finished glove-side on Ustimenko.

In the second frame, Mackin scored at 3:36 to even the score on a doorstep-feed from Garrett Mitchell (2a). After a successful penalty kill, Cockerill scored at 17:12 of the middle frame to give the Royals their first lead of the night, 2-1. Forward Frank DiChiara fed Cockerill in the high-slot and he beat Evan Buitenhuis (42 saves, W).

In the third period, Worcester cashed in the overtime-forcing goal on a power play at 11:55. Forward Kyle Thomas dished the puck from the right circle to Drew Callin who finished in the crease.

Reading continues a five-game home stand with a Friday-Saturday set against Newfoundland Jan. 24-25.

Mack stays on track

Corey Mackin's second-period strike extended his points streak to six games (6g. 4a). Mackin tied the game at 3:36 of the middle frame. He has four goals in three games and 15 overall.

Mackin had a seven-game goalless drought prior to his last five games. He has six goals and four assists in five games since the drought. The Ferris State graduate is leading the team in goals since Ralph Cuddemi signed a PTO with Laval. Mackin currently sits top-five in the ECHL for goals by a rookie.











