Wroblewski Leaves Reign

March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign have released the following update:

After taking time away from the team on a personal leave of absence, it has been mutually determined that John Wroblewski will not return as Head Coach of the Ontario Reign.

"Thank you to the Ontario Reign and everyone with the LA Kings organization for all of their support during my leave of absence." Wroblewski said. "After discussions with the team, we have come to an amicable agreement that will allow me to go in a different direction. I'm looking forward to returning to coaching at the appropriate time."

The Reign will continue with their current coaching staff led by Assistant Coaches Chris Hajt and Craig Johnson.

