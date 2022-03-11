5 Things: Heat at San Jose

STOCKTON HEAT (32-9-4-1) at SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (18-28-2-0)

7:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (20)

Points - Matthew Phillips (48)

Barracuda:

Goals - Scott Reedy (18)

Points - Joachim Blichfeld/Nick Merkley (32)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 37-for-189, 19.6% (t-15th)/PK - 174-for-199, 87.4% (1st)

Barracuda:

PP - 45-for-212, 21.2% (7th)/PK - 138-for-184, 75.0% (30th)

1. HEAT INDEX

First place, last place, two teams coming into a weekend series on roll. The Heat bring points from their last three tilts into tonight's game, the Barracuda, bringing points from their last four, as Stockton looks to take another step toward locking up the team's second-ever playoff berth. Friday's game is the first of a pair between the Heat and Barracuda on the weekend, a home-and-home starting at the SAP Center Friday, where Stockton has won a pair of 4-1 games this season.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Though it's been a bit since Glenn Gawdin has found the back of the net, he's been driving some offense for the Heat of late with seven points, all assists, in the last six games. Gawdin has five points in five games against the Barracuda this season, including a hat trick on December 7, and will look to continue his contributions on Friday. THAT... Looking for scoring depth? Seeing Emilio Pettersen find his way onto the score sheet has become more routine of late, with the winger adding to his total in five of the last nine games, including a goal and two assists in the last two tilts. Pettersen notched his second multi-point game of the campaign last time Stockton saw San Jose, a 4-3 overtime win on Saturday. THE OTHER... It's been a minute since the Heat have left the SAP Center without two points, winners of seven consecutive matchups with the Barracuda at the Shark Tank dating back to the start of the 2019-20 season. Stockton has earned at least a point in eight consecutive trips to San Jose, last being defeated in regulation on February 2, 2019.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Matthew Phillips

The Heat scored five goals on Wednesday, and somehow the leading scorer was held off the score sheet. Phillips has clicked at a point-per-game pace against the Barracuda this season with five points and two goals through five matchups.

Barracuda - Nick Merkley

Merkley has points in six of the last seven for San Jose, including two goals and three helpers in the team's four-game point streak. Merkley has two points in three games against Stockton this season.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Justin Kirkland is three goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Glenn Gawdin is three assists shy of 100 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"We kind of let our foot off the gas pedal since Christmas. If we bring a 60-minute effort each night, we're going to be good for the rest of the season." - Jakob Pelletier on Stockton's effort for success

