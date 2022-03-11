Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m.

March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening on the road versus the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from the newly renamed Total Mortgage Arena.

Hershey Bears (27-21-4-3) at Bridgeport Islanders (21-24-5-4)

March 11, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #56 | Total Mortgage Arena

Referees: Mitch Dunning (#43), Dre Barone (#55)

Linespersons: C.J. Murray (#68), Ryan Jackson (#55)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (Joined in progress)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears returned to the win column on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game skid, with a 4-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in front of 10,486 fans at GIANT Center. Zach Fucale recorded his second consecutive shutout with 26 saves, and Beck Malenstyn had a career-best night with two goals and an assist. Brett Leason and Garrett Pilon also scored for Hershey in the victory as the Bears improved to 3-5-0-0 versus the Phantoms this season. The two teams rematch on Sunday at GIANT Center. The Islanders had a three-game win streak snapped last Sunday at Hartford, falling to the Wolf Pack, 4-1, at XL Center. Cole Bardreau had the lone goal for Bridgeport in the loss.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the fifth meeting between the two teams this season, with Hershey holding a 3-0-0-1 record versus the Islanders. The Bears won the lone previous meeting this season in Bridgeport, topping the Islanders 4-2 on Feb. 19. Goaltender Hunter Shepard had an AHL career-best 42 saves in the victory for the Bears. Hershey's Shane Gersich has four goals versus Bridgeport this season, including an overtime winning marker that came on Jan. 2 at GIANT Center. The Bears have held Bridgeport to 0-for-11 on the power play so far in the season series.

FUCS UNBEATABLE:

Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale has posted shutouts in back-to-back starts. He stopped all 34 shots he faced for his first AHL shutout of the season, blanking the Eastern Conference's top team in a 4-0 win at Utica on Feb. 25. After a brief call-up to the Washington Capitals, Fucale returned to Hershey's net on Tuesday, stopping 26 Lehigh Valley shots to earn another 4-0 clean sheet. He is the first Hershey goaltender since Ilya Samsonov (Jan. 12 and Jan. 16, 2019) to post shutouts in two straight starts. Fucale is 9-8-4 this season for the Bears, recording a 2.72 goals-against average. He won his only start versus Bridgeport this season on Jan. 2, making 22 saves.

A BOOST FROM SGARBS:

Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa returned to the lineup on Tuesday versus Lehigh Valley. It was his first AHL game since Jan. 29, when he sustained an upper-body injury. The night Sgarbossa was hurt was his first AHL game since Nov. 21, as the veteran forward spent several months with the NHL's Washington Capitals, playing 10 games. Sgarbossa's return is a big one for a team looking for more offense. He is a former 65-point scorer for the Bears, collecting 30 goals, including 14 on the power play, during the 2018-19 campaign. Sgarbossa has 14 points (8g, 6a) in 17 games this season for the Chocolate and White.

VIEW FROM THE ISLAND:

Bridgeport enters tonight's contest having won three straight home games. Forward Cole Bardreau has goals in each of his past two outings, and the former Lehigh Valley Phantom has 10 goals over 34 games for the Islanders this season. The Islanders, who are coached by former Hershey captain Brent Thompson, will be aided by the return of talented forward Austin Czarnik. The center was reclaimed on waivers by the New York Islanders after being snatched up by Seattle last month, where he notched two assists in six games for the Kraken. Czarnik has 15 points (6g, 9a) in 20 games for Bridgeport this season, and he is a former 69-point scorer in the AHL, posting those numbers in 2018-19 with the Providence Bruins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.