Dellandrea Nets Two Goals Including Late Game-Winner for Texas

March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, knocked off the Tucson Roadrunners 3-2 Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park thanks to two goals from Ty Dellandrea, including the game-winner late in regulation.

The Stars finished the opening period with a narrow 11-10 shots advantage, but the Roadrunners led 1-0 thanks to a goal from Cameron Crotty, who opened the scoring with a blast from the right circle just 4:37 into the game. Ivan Prosvetov made 11 saves in the period, while Adam Scheel stopped nine of 10 Tucson chances.

Texas tied the game one minute into the second period on the power play when Anthony Louis' shot deflected off of Dellandrea, before hitting a Tucson skate and going in. The Stars responded with another goal 28 seconds later when Tanner Kero buried a rebound in the slot to put Texas in front 2-1. The Roadrunners answered on their first power play when Cameron Hebig redirected a shot from Michael Carcone past Scheel.

Prosvetov made several big saves throughout the third period of a tie game, as Texas outshot Tucson 14-8 in the final frame, but Dellandrea ripped a shot past the Roadrunners' goaltender from the right circle with 2:25 left in regulation. The goal was Dellandrea's team-leading fifth game-winner of the season. Scheel stopped 22 of 24 shots to earn his second straight win.

The Stars and Roadrunners face-off one last time Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to wrap up Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by BMW of Austin. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

BOX SCORE

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Ty Dellandrea (TEX)

Tanner Kero (TEX)

Cameron Hebig (TUC)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.