Penguins Loan Jan Drozg to Grand Rapids

March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Jan Drozg has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Drozg, 22, was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Playing in his third season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year, he posted four goals and six assists for 10 points.

In 88 career AHL games, Drozg notched 26 points (14G-12A). In 24 games with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, he racked up 23 points (13G-10A).

A native of Maribor, Slovenia, Drozg became the sixth Slovenian in history to be selected at the NHL Entry Draft. He won back-to-back bronze medals while representing his homeland at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF Division-I B World Juniors. He led his team in goals (5) and points (9) at the 2018 tournament.

Drozg also donned the Slovenia sweater for three Olympic qualifying games prior to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. He posted a goal and an assist in those three contests, though Slovenia failed to qualify.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 12, when the Laval Rocket come to town for the first and only time this season. Saturday's game is also the Penguins' annual Star Wars Night. Puck drop between the Penguins and Rocket is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

