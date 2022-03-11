Kraken Recall Kole Lind from Charlotte
March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Kraken announced today that they have recalled Kole Lind from Charlotte.
Lind currently leads the Checkers in scoring with 35 points (17g, 18a) in 46 games. The 23-year-old forward has also appeared in five NHL games with Seattle this season, recording two points along the way.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022
- Spencer Knight Returns to Florida, Jonas Johansson Joins Checkers on Conditioning Assignment - Charlotte Checkers
- Kraken Recall Kole Lind from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Wroblewski Leaves Reign - Ontario Reign
- 5 Things: Heat at San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Stars Assign Aksiantsiuk to Idaho and Release Merchant from Tryout - Texas Stars
- Global Recycling Day, Presented by Sunnking and in Partnership with Monroe County, Set for March 18 - Rochester Americans
- Mask Mandate Lifted for Abbotsford Centre and Rogers Arena - Abbotsford Canucks
- Willman Returns to Phantoms, Frost Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Taro Hirose Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat, Barracuda Start Weekend Home-And-Home Friday at the SAP Center - Stockton Heat
- Penguins Loan Jan Drozg to Grand Rapids - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Drozg & Ghafari Joins Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: March 11th, 2022 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Continue Road Trip with Stop in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Alex D'Orio Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Recall Goaltender Kasel - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- McFadden Added, Nagle to Reading, Ustimenko to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Weekend Preview: Islanders Battle Bears, Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #48: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Spencer Knight Returns to Florida, Jonas Johansson Joins Checkers on Conditioning Assignment
- Kraken Recall Kole Lind from Charlotte
- Checkers Finish Trip with Tough Loss to Texas
- Pooch Party to Take Place on March 20
- Daccord Prevails in Goalie Duel against Stars