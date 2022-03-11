Kraken Recall Kole Lind from Charlotte

The Kraken announced today that they have recalled Kole Lind from Charlotte.

Lind currently leads the Checkers in scoring with 35 points (17g, 18a) in 46 games. The 23-year-old forward has also appeared in five NHL games with Seattle this season, recording two points along the way.

