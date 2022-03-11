Toronto Marlies Fall to Utica Comets in Final Meeting of Regular Season

The Toronto Marlies fell 3-2 to the Utica Comets on Friday night. This was the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season. The two teams split the season series, with two wins each.

In the first, Utica came on strong, but Toronto kept the pressure on and Curtis Douglas was rewarded as he found the back of the net for his eighth of the season.

In the second period, AJ Greer evened things up in the middle of the frame, before Joseph Duszak gave the visitors the lead again with his sixth of the season.

About a minute and a half into the third period, Nolan Foote got one past Joseph Woll to tie the game at two. Then, just over halfway through the frame, former Marlie Frederik Gauthier scored short-handed to give the Comets their first lead of the game. The Marlies had plenty of chances in the third, but were unable to break through.

The Marlies return to action on Saturday when they head to Syracuse to face the Crunch. Puck drop is at 7:00pm EST.

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: C. Douglas (8) (J. Duszak, K. Rubīns), J. Duszak (6) (R. Clune, A. Suomela)

Goaltender: J. Woll (26/29) L

Utica: A. Greer (17) (N. Okhotiuk, R. Russo), N. Foote (11) (F. Gauthier), F. Gauthier (5) SH (A. Greer, R. Russo)

Goaltender: A. Schmid (23/25) W

ON THE SCORESHEET

Curtis Douglas opened the scoring at 9:18 of the first period. He has six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in his last four games.

Joseph Duszak scored at 13:38 of the second period and earlier recorded the primary assist on Douglas' first period goal. This was his 11th multipoint game this season. He has 39 points (6 goals, 33 assists) in 39 games.

Kristiāns Rubīns registered the secondary assist on Douglas' first period goal. He has eight points (1 goal, 7 assists) in 38 games this season.

Rich Clune had the primary assist on Duszak's second period goal. He has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in his last four games.

Antti Suomela picked up the secondary assist on Duszak's second period goal. He has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 31 games this season.

Joseph Woll stopped 26 of 29 shots he faced

OF NOTE

Toronto went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play. Toronto is 6-11-2-1 when not scoring on the power play and 13-10-1-0 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Utica had a 29-25 edge in shots in all situations. Joey Anderson led the Marlies with five shots on goal. Toronto is 16-15-2-1 when outshot by their opponents.

The Marlies are 15-12-2-1 against North Division opponents and finish the season 2-2-0-0 against the Comets. Toronto outscored Utica 16-11 through four games.

RECORD WHEN

Scoring first 19-5-1-1

Leading after 1 14-3-2-1

Leading after 2 19-4-2-1

On the road 13-10-1-0

March 1-5-0-0

Friday 4-4-0-0 MARLIES LEADERS

*Amongst active players

Goals 19 (J. Anderson)

Assists 33 (J. Duszak)

Points 40 (B. Seney)

PPG 6 (J. Anderson, A. Steeves)

Shots 120 (A. Steeves)

+/- +13 (B. Seney)

PIMS 84 (R. Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's game:

Today was a good response for our group in how we played, what our objective was in the game. There was a real consistent effort in the game today from everybody. Joe Woll was great in net today, made some huge saves early, let us find our legs and get into this game. Really tough building to play in and obviously a top opponent in the league. We managed things a lot better. I liked our process today.

On playing with a depleted lineup:

We feel on any given night we can beat whoever we're playing, if we're playing the right way. Today was one of those nights that we didn't get the results we wanted but really proud of the team in how we competed and how we found our way through a really challenging game in a tough barn.

On Joseph Woll:

He looked really confident today, made a lot of saves look easy. One of his strengths is his athleticism and he had to reach for a few to bail us out.

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 12 at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m.

March 17 vs. Hershey - 1:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Chicago - 4:00 p.m.

March 20 vs. Chicago - 4:00 p.m.

March 22 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - 7:00 p.m.

