Monsters Come up Short in 6-1 Loss to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-1 on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 20-23-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Griffins took control of the opening frame with power-play goals from Turner Elson at 6:46 and Riley Barber at 8:50 followed by a tally from Tyler Spezia at 17:04 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 3-0. Grand Rapids added three more goals in the middle frame from Spezia at 47 seconds, Brett McKenzie at 17:15 and Ryan Murphy on the man advantage at 19:25 extending Cleveland's deficit to 6-0 after 40 minutes. Kevin Stenlund scored a power-play goal at 14:44 of the third period with assists from Jake Christiansen and Trey Fix-Wolansky bringing the final score to 6-1.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 21 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Calvin Pickard made 25 saves for the victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

GR 3 3 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 1/2 3/6 27 min / 8 inf

GR 27 3/6 1/2 11 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube L 21 6 4-10-4

GR Pickard W 25 1 18-15-5

Cleveland Record: 20-23-6-4, 7th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 24-23-5-2, 4th Central Division

