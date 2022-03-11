Monsters Come up Short in 6-1 Loss to Griffins
March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-1 on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 20-23-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins took control of the opening frame with power-play goals from Turner Elson at 6:46 and Riley Barber at 8:50 followed by a tally from Tyler Spezia at 17:04 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 3-0. Grand Rapids added three more goals in the middle frame from Spezia at 47 seconds, Brett McKenzie at 17:15 and Ryan Murphy on the man advantage at 19:25 extending Cleveland's deficit to 6-0 after 40 minutes. Kevin Stenlund scored a power-play goal at 14:44 of the third period with assists from Jake Christiansen and Trey Fix-Wolansky bringing the final score to 6-1.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 21 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Calvin Pickard made 25 saves for the victory.
The Monsters head home to host the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, March 13, for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 - - 1
GR 3 3 0 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 1/2 3/6 27 min / 8 inf
GR 27 3/6 1/2 11 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Berube L 21 6 4-10-4
GR Pickard W 25 1 18-15-5
Cleveland Record: 20-23-6-4, 7th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 24-23-5-2, 4th Central Division
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
