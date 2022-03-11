Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2

March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 3-2, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 24-21-6-1 on the season and 6-3-1-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace recorded his second consecutive win stopping 14-of-16 shots. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 40-of-43 between the pipes for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play went 1-for-3, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3.

The Amerks were first on the board when Nick Pastujov jammed the puck across the goal line during a scramble in front of the net 2:29 into the game.

The Crunch evened the score at 7:03 when Boris Katchouk set up Alex Green for a one-timer from the right point. At 17:42, Syracuse took the lead with a power-play goal as Sean Day fed Alex Barre-Boulet for a shot from the right circle.

Syracuse continued building their lead 3:46 into the second frame.

After Barre-Boulet's close-range shot was blocked, Charles Hudon found the rebound and sent it in behind Luukkonen.

Halfway through the second period, Brett Murray tipped Josh Teves's long left-point shot to steal one back for Rochester.

The Crunch held onto their lead through the third period to take the road victory.

The team returns home to host the Toronto Marlies tomorrow.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Sean Day is on a five-game points streak (8a)...Alex Barre-Boulet has goals in back-to-back games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.