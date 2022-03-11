Mask Mandate Lifted for Abbotsford Centre and Rogers Arena

March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Canucks Sports & Entertainment today released the following statement regarding the updated provincial health guidelines for mask wearing in indoor public spaces:

"With the change in provincial guidelines, masks will no longer be required at events held at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "Fans and employees who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do so."

Fans are still required to show proof of double vaccination for entry.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.