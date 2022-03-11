Weekend Preview: Islanders Battle Bears, Bruins

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (21-24-5-4, .472), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, continue their playoff push this weekend with a three-in-three series against the Hershey Bears and division-leading Providence Bruins, beginning tonight at the newly renamed Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders host Hershey at 7 p.m. this evening before traveling to Rhode Island for a back-to-back series against the Bruins on Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday (3:05 p.m.).

The seventh-place Islanders are a shade behind the sixth-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (23-23-4-4, .500) for the Atlantic Division's final playoff spot. Bridgeport has 18 games left in the regular season entering the busy weekend (eight at home, 10 on the road).

"3-2-1" FRIDAY'S

Great seats are still available for tonight's battle with the Hershey Bears and fans are encouraged to take advantage of $3 12 oz. draft beers, $2 hot dogs, and $1 bags of popcorn at the concession stands outside of sections 104 and 114. Doors open at 6 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT

Cole Bardreau scored his second shorthanded goal of the season last Sunday afternoon, but the Isles couldn't extend their winning streak to four games in a 4-1 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack inside the XL Center. Cory Schneider (no decision) stopped all 18 shots he faced in 26:14 of relief after Jakub Skarek started the contest for his team-leading 30th appearance in the crease (14 saves on 18 shots).

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

Tonight's game is the fifth of six between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the second of three in Connecticut. Bridgeport is 1-1-2-0 in the previous four meetings and 0-1-0-0 in those contests at home. Three of the first four matchups have gone to overtime. The Bears (27-21-4-3, .555) are fifth in the division and just 3-6-1-0 in their last 10 games, but defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-0, on Tuesday at home. Beck Malenstyn had two goals and one assist to lead the way, while Zach Fucale (9-8-4) made 26 saves to earn his second shutout of the season and fifth of his AHL career.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The division-leading Bruins (28-15-3-3, .633) are 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games and are a whisker ahead of the second-place Springfield Thunderbirds (30-16-5-2, .632) entering the weekend. They had won five straight games prior to a 4-1 setback to the Belleville Senators in Canada on Wednesday, in which Eduards Tralmaks had the only Providence goal. The Bruins' offense is led by Cameron Hughes with 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 45 games, while Zach Senyshyn has a team-best 17 goals. Bridgeport is 3-3-0-2 against Providence this season and 1-1-0-1 in those games on the road. The Islanders recorded a 3-1 victory in their last trip on Jan. 21st.

TOTAL DOMINANCE AT TOTAL MORTGAGE ARENA

Andy Andreoff has earned points in nine straight home games dating back to Jan. 23rd (six goals, five assists) - the AHL's third-longest active streak. Andreoff has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last three home games, and currently ranks second on the team in goals (14) and third in points (32) in 43 appearances. He played his 500th professional game between the AHL and NHL last Saturday.

TERRY TIES FOR 50TH

Chris Terry had points in six straight games prior to Sunday's setback, including an assist last Saturday which tied him with Trent Whitfield (1998-2013) for 50th place on the AHL's all-time scoring list (595 points). The 32-year-old forward paces Bridgeport in goals (19), points (43), power-play goals (5), power-play points (14), shots (155), multi-point games (12), and shares the team lead in game-winning goals (3) this season. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last seven games. Next up, Terry will try to catch Jason Krog (1999-2011) for 49th in AHL history (598 points).

SCHNEIDER SHINES

Cory Schneider (7-9-2) has won each of his last three starts and four of his last five dating back to Feb. 2nd. That includes his 100th career AHL victory on Feb. 27th against Charlotte. Schneider has made at least 36 saves in three of his last four starts and boasts a 2.77 GAA and .925 save percentage over his last six appearances, which includes his no decision last Sunday.

QUICK HITS

Cole Bardreau has a goal in two straight games... Arnaud Durandeau scored in all four games during Bridgeport's recent homestand and ranks third on the team with a career-high 11 goals... The Islanders boast the fifth best penalty kill (83.0%)... The club is 14-9-2-3 when not allowing a power-play goal in a game this season... Seth Helgeson could tie Steven Regier (2004-08) for fourth place on Bridgeport's all-time games played list (290) if he appears in all three contests this weekend.

AFFILIATE REPORT

New York Islanders (22-24-8); Last: 6-0 W vs. Columbus, last night -- Next: Tonight vs. Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Worcester Railers (23-22-4-2); Last: 6-3 W at Maine, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight vs. Adirondack, 7:05 p.m.

