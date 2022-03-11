Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Dereck Baribeau from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. Additionally, the team has reassigned goaltender Hunter Jones and forward Bryce Misley to the Heartlanders.

Baribeau, 23 (1/22/99), owns a 3.10 goals against average (GAA) and a .903 save percentage (SV%) in 12 games with the Wild this season. He has recorded a 3.56 GAA and a .892 SV% in six games with the Heartlanders this season. He wears sweater No. 30 for the Wild.

Jones, 21 (9/21/00), has appeared in nine games with the Iowa Wild in the 2021-22 season, tallying a 3.59 GAA and a .884 SV%. He owns a 4.05 GAA and a .882 SV% in 14 games with the Heartlanders this season. Jones was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the second round (59th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Misley, 22 (9/5/99), has tallied three points (3-0=3), 16 penalty minutes (PIM) and 10 shots on goal in 18 games with the Wild this season. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Calgary, Alberta has appeared in 29 games with the Heartlanders this season, recording 20 points (8-12 ) in that span. Misley was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Iowa plays at home against the Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.

