Comets Recall Goaltender Kasel

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Brandon Kasel from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. In related news, the team has reassigned goaltender Mareks Mitens to Adirondack.

Kasel, 25, hails from Ithaca, New York and played his collegiate career with Skidmore College. This season with Adirondack, Kasel has skated in 19 games with a record of 6-11-1 holding a .895 save percentage and a 3.59 goals against average. Kasel played junior hockey for the Syracuse Stars which later became the Utica Junior Comets. The Stars program started in 1985 and includes former NHL goaltender and President of the Utica Comets, Robert Esche as an alumnus. Brandon played U-18 Midgets in 2014-2015 and one year of Junior Hockey for the Stars in 2015-2016.

The Comets are back in action tonight against the Toronto Marlies inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. They will follow up with a game against Rochester on Saturday night at 7:00 PM at home as well. Tickets are still available for both contests. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

