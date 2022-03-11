Hogs Continue Road Trip with Stop in Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - The Rockford IceHogs continue on with their five-game road trip with a stop in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7PM at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Tonight is the ninth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Key Central Division Standings Points Up for Grabs

Both Milwaukee and Rockford have been moving around each other in the standings for the last month and neither side has claimed a major state in the set. The IceHogs are 4-3-1-0 (9 points) against the Admirals this season while Milwaukee holds a 4-4-0-0 series record (8 points). IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin leads the series with six points (6A). McLaughlin returned to the ice this week after spending the past few weeks in concussion protocol.

Hardman Heating Up

With a goal and an assist over the two games against the Manitoba Moose last week, forward Mike Hardman enters Friday's matchup vs. Milwaukee on a four-game point streak (4G, 2A). Since returning to the lineup from an ankle injury, he has eight goals and four assists for 12 points in his last 11 games.

Let's Take a Look Ahead

After taking on the Admirals, the IceHogs visit Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday and Tuesday to take on the Cleveland Monsters at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The two contests close out their four-game season series and both clubs hold 1-1-0 records against each other. The IceHogs hosted the Monsters on Jan. 14 & 15 at BMO Harris Bank Center with the IceHogs claiming the first game, 5-2, and the Monsters responding with a 5-4 victory in the second.

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

After tonight's matchup Rockford will travel to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m. before returning home to BMO Harris Bank Center to play the Grand Rapids Griffins on March 19. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records

Rockford: 22-22-3-1 (5th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 29-21-4-2 (3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 0-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 1-2 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 2-0 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

4-3-1-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

67-65-9-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

