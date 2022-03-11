Global Recycling Day, Presented by Sunnking and in Partnership with Monroe County, Set for March 18

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced today a renewed partnership with Sunnking Electronics Recycling to celebrate Global Recycling Day on Friday, March 18 when the Amerks host the Cleveland Monsters at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. The game will feature ticket deals and a recycling-themed giveaway.

Global Recycling Day is recognized yearly on March 18 and promotes the importance of recycling and its positive impact across the globe. The 2021-22 season marks the fourth consecutive year the Amerks and Monroe County's Department of Environmental Services have teamed up to promote proper recycling measures.

"Recycling and creating a clean environment is important to the success of Monroe County," said Bello. "As we Plan Forward for a better Monroe County for future generations, we must do all we can to have a clean community to live, work, and play. We are proud to partner with the Rochester Americans and Sunnking Electronics Recycling to reward those who help make our planet a healthier place."

The first 1,000 fans in attendance on March 18 will receive a free animal waste bag holder, courtesy of Monroe County Environmental Services.

"We're always looking for ways to engage our community, and partnering with a winner like the Amerks helps support our home team and hometown," said Sunnking Director of Marketing Robert Burns. "Sunnking is committed to fostering a future with 100% of our used devices making it to the recycle bin instead of the trash bin. As we launch our collection event season, this is a great way to let people know the free electronics recycling options available for them."

Additionally, any fan that brings a recyclable item to the Monroe County/Waste Management ecopark on one of the following dates will receive free ticket vouchers to the Global Recycling Day game:

Saturday, March 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Vouchers distributed at the ecopark must be exchanged prior to game day at the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial box office to receive a free ticket.

"We as an organization proudly support the ongoing efforts of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and that of his staff in the Department of Environmental Services to make Monroe County a better place to live and work," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "Global Recycling Day is an initiative we're excited to get behind each year and provides yet another opportunity to not only help raise awareness for improving recycling measures here in our community, but also rewards County residents for doing their part with the chance to attend an Amerks game this season. We also extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Sunnking for their support and collaboration on this very worthwhile cause."

The ecopark, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021, is an innovative partnership between Monroe County and Waste Management. Over the last decade, the Monroe County/Waste Management ecopark has seen more than 300,000 Monroe County residents recycle nearly 3,000 tons of hazardous wastes, 500,000 pounds of documents for destruction, 5,000,000 pounds of electronics and 1,000 tons of scrap metal, among other materials.

The ecopark is located at 10 Avion Drive and is open on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For a full list of what is accepted there and for which items there are fees and necessary appointments, visit www.ecoparkmcny.com.

