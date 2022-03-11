Drozg & Ghafari Joins Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday reassigned right wing Jan Drozg (YAHN DRAWZG) from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins signed defenseman Butrus Ghafari (BOO-trus GA-far-ee) to a professional tryout from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Drozg, a third-year pro, hails from Maribor, Slovenia and was selected by Pittsburgh with the 152nd overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. After spending most of his youth career playing in Slovenia and Sweden, Drozg skated in two seasons with Shawinigan in the QMJHL, totaling 112 points (37-75-112) in 121 outings. The 22-year-old turned pro in the 2019-20 campaign and split time between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). During his time in the ECHL, Drozg amassed 23 points (13-10-23) and 16 penalty minutes in 24 games. In the AHL, the forward has 26 points (14-12-26) in 88 contests, including four goals and six assists in 23 games this season with the Penguins. Drozg has also had success on the international level, as he has won two U20 WJC bronze medals, one U20 WJC gold medal and a U18 WJC gold medal with Slovenia.

Ghafari, a second-year pro, is a West Bloomfield, Mich., native and played his collegiate hockey with Michigan State University, totaling nine points (4-5-9) and 78 penalty minutes in 114 contests from 2016-20. Before that, the defenseman spent four seasons in the USHL with Fargo and Bloomington, racking up 39 points (6-33-39) and 202 penalty minutes in 200 outings. Ghafari made his professional debut on March 11, 2020 with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) against Cincinnati. Ghafari played his first full pro season in 2020-21 with the Rapid City Rush (ECHL), amassing 10 points (1-9-10) in 58 games. With Toledo this campaign, the 25-year-old has 13 assists in 51 contests. Ghafari made his AHL debut on Dec. 29, 2021 with Rochester against Providence and collected his first AHL point three days later at Springfield.

