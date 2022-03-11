Comets Third Period Rally Upends Marlies
March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets battled the Toronto Marlies for the fourth and final time in the regular season in a North Division matchup on Friday night in Utica. The Comets, despite trailing heading into the final period of the game, scored two goals and skated away with a 3-2 win.
In the first period, the Marlies skated away with the only goal of the period after Curtis Douglas shot the puck through Akira Schmid low glove side at 9:18. Despite the numerous quality chances, Toronto goalie, Joseph Woll was able to stop Utica from netting anything.
In the middle frame, the Comets tied the contest after a point shot by Nikita Okhotiuk deflected right to AJ Greer who blasted the puck into the net at 9:11 for his 17th of the season. The Marlies punched back and recaptured the lead when Richard Clune moved the puck into the Comets zone on a 2-on-1 rush. His perfectly placed cross-ice pass to Joseph Duszak was slammed home for a 2-1 lead at 13:38.
The Comets, once again, tied the contest. In the final period of regulation, it was Nolan Foote who blasted home his 11th goal of the season at 1:30 just as the Comets power-play expired. With the game at 2-2 and the Comets short-handed, it was Frederik Gauthier who scored a brilliant tally putting the puck off the post and into the net behind Woll at 11:44 for his fifth goal of the season. The Comets held strong for the remainder of the game and secured the victory, 3-2.
The Comets are back in action tomorrow night against the Rochester on Saturday night at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022
- Checkers Storm Past Springfield 5-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Prevail 2-1 in Bridgeport in Low Scoring Affair - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Fall to Utica Comets in Final Meeting of Regular Season - Toronto Marlies
- Monsters Come up Short in 6-1 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Close Game Goes to the Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets Third Period Rally Upends Marlies - Utica Comets
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Drop Weekend Opener to Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Spencer Knight Returns to Florida, Jonas Johansson Joins Checkers on Conditioning Assignment - Charlotte Checkers
- Kraken Recall Kole Lind from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Wroblewski Leaves Reign - Ontario Reign
- 5 Things: Heat at San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Stars Assign Aksiantsiuk to Idaho and Release Merchant from Tryout - Texas Stars
- Global Recycling Day, Presented by Sunnking and in Partnership with Monroe County, Set for March 18 - Rochester Americans
- Mask Mandate Lifted for Abbotsford Centre and Rogers Arena - Abbotsford Canucks
- Willman Returns to Phantoms, Frost Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Taro Hirose Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat, Barracuda Start Weekend Home-And-Home Friday at the SAP Center - Stockton Heat
- Penguins Loan Jan Drozg to Grand Rapids - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Drozg & Ghafari Joins Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: March 11th, 2022 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Continue Road Trip with Stop in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Alex D'Orio Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Recall Goaltender Kasel - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- McFadden Added, Nagle to Reading, Ustimenko to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Weekend Preview: Islanders Battle Bears, Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #48: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.