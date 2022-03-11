Comets Third Period Rally Upends Marlies

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets battled the Toronto Marlies for the fourth and final time in the regular season in a North Division matchup on Friday night in Utica. The Comets, despite trailing heading into the final period of the game, scored two goals and skated away with a 3-2 win.

In the first period, the Marlies skated away with the only goal of the period after Curtis Douglas shot the puck through Akira Schmid low glove side at 9:18. Despite the numerous quality chances, Toronto goalie, Joseph Woll was able to stop Utica from netting anything.

In the middle frame, the Comets tied the contest after a point shot by Nikita Okhotiuk deflected right to AJ Greer who blasted the puck into the net at 9:11 for his 17th of the season. The Marlies punched back and recaptured the lead when Richard Clune moved the puck into the Comets zone on a 2-on-1 rush. His perfectly placed cross-ice pass to Joseph Duszak was slammed home for a 2-1 lead at 13:38.

The Comets, once again, tied the contest. In the final period of regulation, it was Nolan Foote who blasted home his 11th goal of the season at 1:30 just as the Comets power-play expired. With the game at 2-2 and the Comets short-handed, it was Frederik Gauthier who scored a brilliant tally putting the puck off the post and into the net behind Woll at 11:44 for his fifth goal of the season. The Comets held strong for the remainder of the game and secured the victory, 3-2.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night against the Rochester on Saturday night at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

