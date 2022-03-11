Spencer Knight Returns to Florida, Jonas Johansson Joins Checkers on Conditioning Assignment

Spencer Knight is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the netminder from Charlotte.

The rookie appeared in one game for the Checkers during his most recent stint with the team - Wednesday's loss in Texas - and is 7-4-0 for Charlotte this season with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Additionally, the Panthers have assigned Jonas Johansson to Charlotte on a conditioning assignment.

The netminder has appeared in one game for Florida on Feb. 24 after being claimed by them off of waivers on Dec. 13. Prior to that, he was 3-2-1 with a 3.73 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage with the Colorado Avalanche.

Johansson, 26, has appeared in 31 career NHL games for Buffalo, Colorado and Florida, posting a 9-12-4 record with a 3.17 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage, as well as 42 AHL games with Rochester and Colorado - going 25-12-7 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

A third-round pick in 2014 by the Sabres, Johansson has also spent 54 games in the ECHL, going 32-16-4 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

