Willman Returns to Phantoms, Frost Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Max Willman has been loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from Philadelphia and also that center Morgan Frost has been recalled to the Flyers from Lehigh Valley, according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Willman, 26, has eight goals and two assists for 10 points in his 15 games with the Phantoms this season while also playing in 34 games with Philadelphia scoring two goals with two assists. The Brown University and Boston University product out of Barnstable, Mass. scored his first NHL goal on December 10 for the Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights. Willman has played in 69 career games with the Phantoms scoring 19 goals with 15 assists for 34 points. His most recent games with the Phantoms were January 15 and January 16 which were also his first games with Lehigh Valley since November.

The free-agent signee with the Reading Royals rapidly ascended up the ranks to an AHL Tryout Contract in 2019-20 and then to an AHL contract with the Phantoms. He continued to impress. Willman won AHL Player of the Week honors for the final week of February 2021 with a stretch of six goals in four games that included an overtime winner at the Binghamton Devils. On March 21, 2021 he signed an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers and that translated into an opporunity on the Opening Night roster with Philadelphia where he made his NHL debut.

Frost, 22, has six goals with 13 assists for 19 points with the Phantoms in 24 games. He had returned to the Phantoms on February 28 and played in four games in his most recent stretch with the team while scoring one goal. Frost has also scored two goals with five assists for the Philadelphia Flyers in 30 games.

The Flyers' first-round selection in 2017 was leading Lehigh Valley in scoring at the time of his first recall to the Flyers on November 22. He has played 61 career games with the Phantoms scoring 18-29-47 while also suiting up in 52 career NHL games with the Flyers scoring 4-10-14.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have a pair of home games at PPL Center including tonight's 7:05 p.m. clash with the Laval Rocket followed by a Saturday night tilt against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

