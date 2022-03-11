Stars Assign Aksiantsiuk to Idaho and Release Merchant from Tryout
March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the following transactions.
The Dallas Stars reassigned forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from the Texas Stars to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Texas also released forward Will Merchant from his professional tryout contract.
Aksiantsiuk, 21, posted four points (2-2=4) in eight games for Texas during his rookie season, including back-to-back multi-point games Feb. 24 and Feb. 26. He recorded his first AHL assist and later scored his first AHL goal in the same game, Feb. 24 at Iowa. Aksiantsiuk has also racked up 29 points (16-13)) in 28 ECHL games for the Steelheads.
The 5-foot-8, 163-pound native of Brest, Belarus was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (162nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Merchant, 28, compiled three points (1-2=3) in 13 games for Texas during two different stints this season. The Eagan, Minnesota native scored his first AHL goal 32 seconds into Texas' 6-5 win at Charlotte on Jan. 16. Merchant also has 23 points (12-11#) in 32 ECHL games for Idaho this season.
Texas hosts Tucson at 7:00 p.m. tonight and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022
- 5 Things: Heat at San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Stars Assign Aksiantsiuk to Idaho and Release Merchant from Tryout - Texas Stars
- Global Recycling Day, Presented by Sunnking and in Partnership with Monroe County, Set for March 18 - Rochester Americans
- Mask Mandate Lifted for Abbotsford Centre and Rogers Arena - Abbotsford Canucks
- Willman Returns to Phantoms, Frost Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Taro Hirose Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat, Barracuda Start Weekend Home-And-Home Friday at the SAP Center - Stockton Heat
- Penguins Loan Jan Drozg to Grand Rapids - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Drozg & Ghafari Joins Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: March 11th, 2022 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Continue Road Trip with Stop in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Alex D'Orio Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Recall Goaltender Kasel - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- McFadden Added, Nagle to Reading, Ustimenko to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Weekend Preview: Islanders Battle Bears, Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #48: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.