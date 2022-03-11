Stars Assign Aksiantsiuk to Idaho and Release Merchant from Tryout

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the following transactions.

The Dallas Stars reassigned forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from the Texas Stars to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Texas also released forward Will Merchant from his professional tryout contract.

Aksiantsiuk, 21, posted four points (2-2=4) in eight games for Texas during his rookie season, including back-to-back multi-point games Feb. 24 and Feb. 26. He recorded his first AHL assist and later scored his first AHL goal in the same game, Feb. 24 at Iowa. Aksiantsiuk has also racked up 29 points (16-13)) in 28 ECHL games for the Steelheads.

The 5-foot-8, 163-pound native of Brest, Belarus was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (162nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Merchant, 28, compiled three points (1-2=3) in 13 games for Texas during two different stints this season. The Eagan, Minnesota native scored his first AHL goal 32 seconds into Texas' 6-5 win at Charlotte on Jan. 16. Merchant also has 23 points (12-11#) in 32 ECHL games for Idaho this season.

Texas hosts Tucson at 7:00 p.m. tonight and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

