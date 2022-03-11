Taro Hirose Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled left wing Taro Hirose from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Hirose made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18 against the New Jersey Devils, logging an even plus-minus rating and two penalty minutes. The left winger appeared in 32 outings with Detroit from 2019-21, amassing nine points (2-7-9). The former Michigan State Spartan has 10 penalty minutes and 16 points (3-13-16) in 43 NHL games. After leading the Griffins in assists a year ago with 23, Hirose has picked off right where he left off as he has bagged 31 helpers in the opening 52 games, which is a team high and tied for 10th in the AHL. Fourteen assists have come on the power play, which is tied for 13th on the circuit. Hirose logged his second three-point night (2-1-3) of the season on Jan. 1 against Milwaukee, which tied a career-high for the forward. In that same game, he also tied a career-best two goals. The Calgary, Alberta, native's 45 points (14-31-45) this season pace the Griffins and are tied for 18th in the AHL.

