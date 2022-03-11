Alex D'Orio Reassigned to Nailers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Alex D'Orio has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

D'Orio has posted a 7-9-4 record in 21 games with the Penguins this season, earning a 2.91 goals against average and .894 save percentage in that time. By making 18 saves on Jan. 18 at Cleveland, D'Orio recorded his first AHL shutout.

In seven games with Wheeling this season, D'Orio has amassed a 4-2-0 record, 3.25 goals against average and .885 save percentage. In 49 career games with Wheeling, D'Orio has a 3.31 goals against average, .891 save percentage, one shutout and a record of 18-23-3.

D'Orio rose to prominence with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old logged a 6-3-1 record and finished fourth in the league in goals against average (2.18) as well as fifth in save percentage (.915).

Pittsburgh signed D'Orio to a three-year, entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after he won the QMJHL Championship with the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Sherbrooke, Québec native proceeded to lead the QMJHL in saves (1478) during 2017-18.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 12, when the Laval Rocket come to town for the first and only time this season. Saturday's game is also the Penguins' annual Star Wars Night. Puck drop between the Penguins and Rocket is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

