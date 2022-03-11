Heat, Barracuda Start Weekend Home-And-Home Friday at the SAP Center

March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Friday, March 11, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (32-9-4-1; 1st Pacific) at San Jose Barracuda (18-28-2-0; 9th Pacific)

LOCATION: SAP Center | San Jose, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat aim to keep building on a three-game point streak, entering the start of a Friday-Saturday home-and-home against the San Jose Barracuda on the heels of a 5-2 win over San Diego Wednesday at Stockton Arena. Stockton will look to make it 3-for-3 at the SAP Center on the season, entering tonight's game with a pair of 4-1 wins in San Jose.

NO CAP

Jakob Pelletier notched his first career hat trick on Wednesday, lighting the lamp three times in Stockton's 5-2 win over San Diego at Stockton Arena. It was the fourth time in Heat history that a rookie brought the lids, joining Mark Jankowski on January 20, 2017, Spencer Foo on December 6, 2017 and Brett Pollock on January 26, 2018. It was Stockton's fifth hat trick of the season.

MACK ATTACK

With a two-assist effort on Wednesday, Connor Mackey now has 29 points on the year with five goals and 24 helpers in 45 games. With his next point he'll join an exclusive list of Heat blue-liners to reach the 30-point mark in a campaign, a trio in the 2017-18 season of Rasmus Andersson (9g, 30a - 56 GP), Tyler Wotherspoon (7g, 30a - 67 GP) and Oliver Kylington (7g, 28a - 62 GP).

WALK IT OUT

Walker Duehr has goals in back-to-back games for the second time in his career, last finding the back of the net in consecutive contests on October 16 and 22 against Tucson and San Diego, respectively. Stockton is 6-0-0-0 when Duehr scores this season, and the winger enters tonight's game with two points and one goal in four meetings with the Barracuda.

STARTS WITH ONE

The team that has scored first has won all five games in the season series between Stockton and San Jose, with the team conceding first earning only one of a possible 10 points on the year. Stockton is an impressive 25-1-3-0 on the year when breaking the ice while the Barracuda are 12-8-1-0 in such games.

NO WAY, JOSE

The Heat look to continue their strong play in the season series with the Barracuda, bringing a 4-1-0-0 record into the game while outscoring San Jose 22-10. Stockton has won both contests at the SAP Center by a 4-1 final and has dominated the special teams battle overall, keeping the Barracuda scoreless on 14 power plays while finding the back of net in six of 19 trips to the man-advantage (31.6-percent).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.